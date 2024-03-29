UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Weigh-In Results

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC event in Atlantic City officially weighed in on Friday morning.

The official weigh-in for Saturday's UFC on ESPN: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot event in Atlantic City took place on Friday Morning. The fight card is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between second-ranked Erin Blanchfield and third-ranked Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield (12-1) will enter the bout riding a nine-fight winning streak. Fiorot (11-1) is on an even longer eleven-fight unbeaten run. The winner will be clearly next in lineafter the trilogy fight between champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko later this year.

Blanchfiled weighed in at 125 pounds while Fiorot came in slightly heavier at 125.25 pounds.

UFC Atlantic City Official Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25)

Joaquin Buckley (170) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (185)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

Rhys McKee (170.25) vs. Chidi Njokuani (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Loopy Godinez (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Julio Arce (147)* vs. Herbert Burns (145)

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Viktoriia Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Jacob Malkoun (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

Caolan Loughran (135) vs. Angel Pacheco (135)

*Julio Are weighed one pound over the limit.