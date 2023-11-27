UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland thought someone was stealing his car | Video

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland thought someone was stealing his car. It turned out to be different, and he caught the criminal.

Sean Strickland was at home, doing what UFC middleweight champions do, when he thought a man was trying to steal his car. It ended up being a drunk man on the run from security after 'stomping out a girl' and he hide beside Strickland's car.

Strickland quickly sprang into action, still believing someone was trying to steal his car. He went outside with one of his many guns and confronted the man. A security guard showed up moments later and explained what was going on.

The drunk man went around the vehicles and tried to walk away when Strickland pushed the man to the ground and held him at gunpoint. The man was eventually arrested. The entire incident was caught on security camera. Strickland posted the video to social media on Monday morning.

"The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car," Strickland wrote on Instagram.

In a post about the incident, Strickland posted a video on Sunday night. "Checked my ring last night and thought he was stealing my car or trying to break in... What would you of done???I need full coverage on my truck lol!!! Also really nice guy...," Strickland wrote. It was obviously before the security officer arrived.