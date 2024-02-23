UFC Mexico Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 fight card in Mexico City officially weigh-in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a flyweight rematch between former two-time champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) and third ranked Brandon Royval (15-7). In the co-main event, third-ranked featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) faces fourth-ranked Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC).

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

Preliminary card

Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

Jesus Santos Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)

Edgar Chairez (131)* vs. Daniel Lacerda (127)*

Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Luis Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126)

Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe Dos Santos (124)

Erik Silva (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (146)

*missed weight