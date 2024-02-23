UFC Mexico Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight
The fighters scheduled to compete at Saturday's UFC Fight Night event in Mexico City officially weigh-in on Friday morning.
The event is headlined by a flyweight rematch between former two-time champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) and third ranked Brandon Royval (15-7). In the co-main event, third-ranked featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) faces fourth-ranked Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC).
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Official Weigh-In Results
Main card
- Brandon Moreno (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)
- Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Brian Ortega (146)
- Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Francisco Prado (156)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)
- Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115)
- Manuel Torres (155) vs. Chris Duncan (156)
Recommended Articles
Preliminary card
- Cristian Quinonez (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)
- Jesus Santos Aguilar (126) vs. Mateus Mendonca (126)
- Edgar Chairez (131)* vs. Daniel Lacerda (127)*
- Claudio Puelles (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)
- Luis Rodriguez (126) vs. Denys Bondar (126)
- Victor Altamirano (125) vs. Felipe Dos Santos (124)
- Erik Silva (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (146)
*missed weight