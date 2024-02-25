UFC Mexico: Video Highlights

UFC Mexico was packed with great fights, huge finishes, and bizarre moments, check them out here.

UFC Mexico saw several fan favorites take center stage and showcase themselves in high-stakes matchups. The event was headlined by a huge title-eliminator affair between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval.

This was the UFC's first appearance in Mexico since 2019— where Yair Rodriguez's clash with Jeremy Stephens ended in just 15 seconds due to an accidental eye poke. Coincidentally, Rodriguez and Moreno were featured on both UFC Mexico cards.

We witnessed some great submission victories and controversial decisions during the prelims, but the biggest talking point was arguably the opening fight of the night.

Preliminary Card

Muhammad Naimov vs. Erik Silva

Entering the bout as a huge favorite, it took Muhammad Naimov just 44 seconds to get the job done, though he did so bizarrely.

'Hillman' pressured Erik Silva up against the cage and, though he didn't land flush with his spinning attempt, it was enough to send the Venezuelan off balance. Silva, unfortunately, stepped back awkwardly and tore his MCL, which Naimov took full advantage of.

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos

A fantastic meeting between flyweights stole the spotlight next. The pair battled it out for 15 minutes and needed the judges' scorecards to separate them.

Despite having a good showing, Victor Altamirano came up short and Felipe Dos Santos walked away with the split decision victory.

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar

A debut to remember followed, as Ronaldo Rodriguez scored an impressive win in front of his home-country fans against Denys Bondar.

After eating several heavy shots, 'Lazy Boy' rallied back and sunk in a rear naked choke with just one second left of the 2nd round. The 24-year-old cemented himself as a prospect in the 125 lbs division.

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam

Next up, we got an incredibly tough-to-score fight between two former training partners Claudio Puelles and Fares Ziam.

Ziam saw his hand raised at the end of their three-round brawl, though he was visibly disappointed with his performance. Each judge's scorecard read a different score, proving how close of a fight this one was.

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda were running back their fight from Noche UFC which was stopped prematurely and later ruled a no contest.

The Brazilian was hoping to collect his first win inside the octagon but it wasn't meant to be. Lacerda will likely be cut from having fallen to 0-5-1 since signing with the promotion in 2021. Chairez walked away with an impressive first-round triangle choke which settled the feud between the two.

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca

Hoping to build on his huge viral knockout of Shannon Ross, Jesus Aguilar had a spring in his step heading into this bout and he did just that.

Although he was able to land some big damage on the feet and rock his opponent, Aguilar was no match in the grappling department. Mateus Mendonca dominated the fight with almost nine minutes of control time but another controversial split decision saw the result go in favor of the Mexican native.

Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos

Quinonez and Barcelos put on a great display for the fans in this fun bantamweight collision.

Both men were keen on trading on the feet and the 2nd round of their meeting could well have been a round-of-the-year contender. After eating some heavy shots on the feet and seemingly struggling with his shoulder, Raoni Barcelos managed to lock in a submission midway through the final round to claim the victory.

Main Card

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan

A dynamite start to the main card saw Manuel Torres and Chris Duncan trade big on the feet, hurting one another almost instantaneously.

After dusting off the cobwebs, Torres managed to secure Duncan's back during a wild scramble and caught his opponent with a tight rear naked choke submission. Manuel Torres proceeded to call out Paddy Pimblett in his post-fight victory speech.

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

Yazmin Jauregui was looking to get back into the winners' column following her defeat to Denise Gomes, but she had to get through the durable Sam Hughes to do so.

Jauregui put on a brilliant striking display, beating up Hughes for the majority of the 15 minutes and rightfully earning a unanimous decision win.

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Aiming to close the distance early on, Prado landed some shots but had some trouble bypassing Zellhuber's rangy stance.

'Golden Boy's vicious jab was the story of the fight and though he had to deal with some haymakers from Prado, the Mexican showed out. Zellhuber gets his hand raised in an instant classic between two rising prospects.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

For the first time since suffering a shoulder injury against Yair Rodriguez in 2022, Brian Ortega made an octagon appearance.

'T-City' endured a lot of damage throughout the first round but despite being in danger on multiple occasions, he rallied back against all odds. Early into the third round after a gritty affair, Ortega locked in a submission and defeated the favorite Yair Rodriguez.

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

In a rematch with title implications on the line, Brandon Moreno welcomed Brandon Royval into the octagon.

After 25 minutes of action, Brandon Royval was given the nod on the judges' scorecards. The five-round stalemate was almost impossible to score, but 'Raw Dawg' walked away with his hands raised and a potential title shot to follow.