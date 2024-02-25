UFC Mexico: Brian Ortega survives knockdown scare, scores submission victory over Yair Rodriguez

Brian Ortega battled his way through adversity to score a submission win over Yair Rodriguez.

Two former title contenders faced off in the co-main event of UFC Mexico when Yair Rodriguez met Brian Ortega inside the octagon.

The pair met almost two years ago but the highly-anticipated matchup was cut short when 'T-City' suffered a severe injury to his shoulder while defending a submission attempt. The win was given to Rodriguez, but an asterisk clouded over the victory.

Both men entered the octagon to cheers from the Mexican fans. There was nothing but respect shared between the two before the fight got underway.

Round 1

As 'El Pantera' was being introduced by Bruce Buffer and feeding energy from the crowd, Brian Ortega seemed to roll his ankle. This seemed to slightly affect his balance in the opening minutes of the round.

The first round was the Yair Rodriguez show, as the Mexican delivered some nasty attacks on the feet. Lesser men would have found a way to quit during Rodriguez's onslaught, but Ortega found a way to stay in the fight after being dropped and beaten.

Despite ending the round on the wrong end of a dominant mount position, a 10-8 round in favor of Rodriguez is entirely possible.

Round 2

A much better round for Brian Ortega who looked a completely different fighter compared to the opening five minutes.

Showing more composure on the feet, Ortega battled his way into a takedown and took full control of the second round. Not only did he dominate the grappling, but he also landed some damaging ground and pound which opened up a cut under the eye of his opponent.

Round 3

This round started with more offense on the feet from Yair Rodriguez, but all Brian Ortega needed was one grappling exchange to take control of the round yet again.

After securing the mount almost instantaneously, Ortega locked up an arm triangle choke less than one minute into the third round.