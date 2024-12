Following the UFC on ESPN 57 fights in Louisville, Kentucky, the big winners fielded questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

After the UFC on ESPN 57 fights at the Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the big winners answered questions from the media during the event's post-fight press conference.

The fight card was headlined by a middleweight bout between fourth-ranked Jared Cannonier and seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Imavov got the win in the fourth round via TKO but many, including the commentary team, believed the bout was stopped prematurely.

UFC Louisville Post-Fight Press Conference