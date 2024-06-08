UFC Louisville Live Results: Cannonier vs. Imavov
The UFC on ESPN 57 live results from Louisville, Kentucky begin at 5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.
The UFC octagon is at the Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky for tonight's UFC on ESPN 57 event. The fight card is headlined by a middleweight bout between fourth-ranked Jared Cannonier and seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov. It's the second event that fight promotion has held in Kentucky's largest city.
Start Time:
- Preliminary Card begins at 4 p.m. ET
- Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET
UFC Louisville Live Results and Analytics
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO (punches) at 1:34, Round 4
- Dominick Reyes def Dustin Jacoby by TKO (knee and punches) at 2:00, Round 1
- Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios Submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:22, Round 2
- Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO (spinning back elbow) at 4:51. Round 1
- Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez via TKO (punches) at 0:20, Round 1
- Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (30–25, 30–25, 30–27)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke via KO (knee to the body) at 4:47, Round 1
- Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)
- Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee vis split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
- Daniel Marcos John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura via split decision (28–29, 30–27, 30–27)
- Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (30–27, 27–30, 29–28)