UFC Louisville Live Results: Cannonier vs. Imavov

The UFC on ESPN 57 live results from Louisville, Kentucky begin at 5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC octagon is at the Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky for tonight's UFC on ESPN 57 event.  The fight card is headlined by a middleweight bout between fourth-ranked Jared Cannonier and seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.  It's the second event that fight promotion has held in Kentucky's largest city.  

Start Time: 

  • Preliminary Card begins at 4 p.m. ET
  • Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET

UFC Louisville Live Results and Analytics

UFC Louisville Live Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO (punches) at 1:34, Round 4
  • Dominick Reyes def Dustin Jacoby by TKO (knee and punches) at 2:00, Round 1
  • Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios Submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:22, Round 2
  • Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO (spinning back elbow) at 4:51. Round 1
  • Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez via TKO (punches) at 0:20, Round 1
  • Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (30–25, 30–25, 30–27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke via KO (knee to the body) at 4:47, Round 1
  • Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee vis split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Daniel Marcos John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura via split decision (28–29, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision  (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision  (30–27, 27–30, 29–28)
