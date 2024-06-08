The UFC on ESPN 57 live results from Louisville, Kentucky begin at 5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC octagon is at the Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky for tonight's UFC on ESPN 57 event. The fight card is headlined by a middleweight bout between fourth-ranked Jared Cannonier and seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov. It's the second event that fight promotion has held in Kentucky's largest city.

Start Time:

Preliminary Card begins at 4 p.m. ET

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET

UFC Louisville Live Results and Analytics

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO (punches) at 1:34, Round 4

Dominick Reyes def Dustin Jacoby by TKO (knee and punches) at 2:00, Round 1

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios Submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:22, Round 2

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO (spinning back elbow) at 4:51. Round 1

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez via TKO (punches) at 0:20, Round 1

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (30–25, 30–25, 30–27)

