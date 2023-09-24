UFC fighters react to UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The main event for UFC Vegas 79 was a lightweight showdown between No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

In the second round, Fiziev threw a kick and immediately fell to the canvas in pain. It appeared as though the other leg was injured and the fight was called off as a win for Gamrot.

Fiziev was coming off a decision loss to now-BMF champion Justin Gaethje earlier this year. He was looking to get back in the win column and prove he's one to watch for the UFC title. Gamrot was coming off a split decision win over Jalin Turner and looked to secure a win over the higher-ranked opponent on his climb toward UFC gold.