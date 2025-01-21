UFC fighters attend starlight ball in celebration of Donald Trump

UFC fighters show out in support of Donald Trump following his inauguration on Monday.

Donald Trump's inauguration was a resounding success and several UFC fighters were attended the after party to show their support.

It's no secret that a large portion of well-known MMA fighters are in favor of Trump's leadership. Due to this, a handful of big names under the UFC banner turned up at the starlight ball to celebrate the president.

Following his show of support for Donald Trump after defending his heavyweight throne at UFC 309, Jon Jones was invited to the event.

Jones met up with some familiar faces and had a ball. One man he mingled with was fellow combat sports great, Conor McGregor.

The pair managed to share a joke or two as speculation on their future in the octagon lingers.

Jones posted on social media in honor of the occasion.

"It was truly an honor to welcome and celebrate the 47th president of the United States." Jones expressed on Instagram.

"The evening was nothing short of extraordinary—a night filled with pride, unity, and gratitude for the opportunity to witness such a historic moment."

Also making an appearance at the event was former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and former middleweight contender Tim Kennedy.

The two veterans were pictured alongside Jon Jones above.

Bryce Mitchell was grateful to be in attendance at the starlight ball.

The controversial UFC featherweight spoke of his pride in a post shared as the event came to a close.

"I had the experience of a lifetime," Mitchell said. "Celebrating the inauguration."

"God really hooked me up with the VIP treatment."

Popular figures like Joe Rogan, Evander Holyfield and Logan Paul were also spotted on the day, but it was Logan's brother who seemed to be enjoying himself.

Despite sharing the ring with one another just last month, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shared a wholesome moment at the ball.

Paul hoisted Tyson on his shoulders and they seemingly reveled at the chance to mix with some of the world's elite.