Skip to main content

UFC Fight Night 233 Live Results: Song vs. Gutiérrez

UFC Fight Night 233 live results begin at begin at 7:30 ET (4:30 PT) on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC Fight Night 233 live results begin at begin at 7:30 ET (4:30 PT) on MMAWeekly.com.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between seventh ranked Song Yadong and fifteenth ranked Chris Gutierrez.  

Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 82 live results section, then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

Start Time:

  • The preliminary fight card begins at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • The main card begins at 10 p.m ET
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Results and Analytics

UFC Fight Night 233 Official Results

Main card

  • Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (50–44, 50–45, 50-45)
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) at 0:55, Round 3
  • Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) at 1:44, Round 1
  • Tim Elliott def. Su Mudaerji via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:02, Round 1
  • Andre Muniz def. Park Jun-yong via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

  • Kevin Jousset def. Kenan Song via unanimous decision  (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Hyun Sung Park def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) at 3:59, Round 2
  • Steve Garcia def. Melquizael Costa via TKO (elbows) at 1:01, Round 2
  • Luana Santos def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision  (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Hernandez via TKO (punches) at 0:55, Round 2
  • Talita Alencar def. Rayanne dos Santos via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
suboftheyearnoms-1600
News

UFC reveals 2024 Submission of the Year nominees

On Monday, UFC revealed their 2024 Submission of the Year nominees.

By Jeff Cain
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
News

Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul fight fixing allegations

Mike Tyson has weighed in on the constant allegations surrounding Jake Paul and his supposed match fixing.

By Joshua Ryan
year-in-review2-1600
News

2024 UFC Year in Review - Part 2

Look back at the biggest Octagon moments of 2024 in Part 2 of the UFC Year In Review.

By Jeff Cain