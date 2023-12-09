UFC Fight Night 233 live results begin at begin at 7:30 ET (4:30 PT) on MMAWeekly.com.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between seventh ranked Song Yadong and fifteenth ranked Chris Gutierrez.

Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 82 live results section, then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

Start Time:

The preliminary fight card begins at 7:30 p.m. ET

The main card begins at 10 p.m ET

Results and Analytics

UFC Fight Night 233 Official Results

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (50–44, 50–45, 50-45)

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) at 0:55, Round 3

Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) at 1:44, Round 1

Tim Elliott def. Su Mudaerji via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:02, Round 1

Andre Muniz def. Park Jun-yong via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card