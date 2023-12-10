Skip to main content

UFC Fight Night 233 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following the UFC Fight Night 233 violence on Saturday at the UFC Apex, hear what the big winners have to say during the post-fight press conference.

Saturday's fight card is headlined by a bantamweight scrap between seventh ranked Song Yadong and fifteenth ranked Chris Gutiérrez.  In the co-main event, light heavyweights Anthony Smith took on the lower ranked Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC Fight Night 233 Post-Fight Press Conference 

