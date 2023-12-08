UFC Fight Night 233 Official Weigh-in Results: One Fighter Missed Weight

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutiérrez fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The fight card is headlined by a bantamweight bout between seventh ranked Song Yadong and fifteenth ranked Chris Gutiérrez. The fighters weighed in at the same venue that they fight in, the UFC Apex.

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez both tipped the scales at 136 pounds for their main event bout.

Luana Santos missed weight for her women's bantamweight bout with Stephanie Egger by three pounds.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutiérrez Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (204)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (156)

Tim Elliott (136) vs. Su Mudaerji (136)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170.5)

Sung Hyun Park (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)

Melquizael Costa (155.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155)

Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Luana Santos (139)*

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125.5)

Talita Alencar (116) vs. Rayanne Amanda (115)

*Luana Santos missed weight by three pounds