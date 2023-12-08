Skip to main content

UFC Fight Night 233 Official Weigh-in Results: One Fighter Missed Weight

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutiérrez fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The athletes competing on the UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutiérrez fight card on Saturday at the UFC Apex, officially weighed in on Friday.  The first fighter stepped on the scale at Noon ET.    

The fight card is headlined by a bantamweight bout between seventh ranked Song Yadong and fifteenth ranked Chris Gutiérrez.  The fighters weighed in at the same venue that they fight in, the UFC Apex.

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez both tipped the scales at 136 pounds for their main event bout.

Luana Santos missed weight for her women's bantamweight bout with Stephanie Egger by three pounds.      

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutiérrez Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Song Yadong (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)
  • Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (204)
  • Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (156)
  • Tim Elliott (136) vs. Su Mudaerji (136)
  • Andre Muniz (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170.5)
  • Sung Hyun Park (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126)
  • Melquizael Costa (155.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155)
  • Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Luana Santos (139)*
  • Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125.5)
  • Talita Alencar (116) vs. Rayanne Amanda (115)

*Luana Santos missed weight by three pounds
year-in-review2-1600
News

2024 UFC Year in Review - Part 2

Look back at the biggest Octagon moments of 2024 in Part 2 of the UFC Year In Review.

By Jeff Cain
John McCarthy
News

Pioneering referee wants to see an MMA rule change: 'It opens the fight up'

Veteran MMA referee "Big" John McCarthy would like to see a change to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
News

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul set for $250 million payday

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are set to receive $250 million for their rumored clash in India.

By Joshua Ryan