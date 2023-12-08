Skip to main content

UFC Fight Night 233 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Chris Gutiérrez vs. Song Yadong

The UFC Fight Night 233 main event fighters, Chris Gutierrez and Song Yadong, officially weighed in on Friday making their fight official.

The UFC Fight Night 233 Official Weigh-In took place on Saturday morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  Main event fighters, Chris Gutierrez and Song Yadong both weighed in at 136 pounds for their main event bout on Saturday.  

Watch the two officially weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night 233 Main Event Weigh-in Video

