Tracy Cortez cuts hair to make weight at UFC Denver

Tracy Cortez cut her hair to make weight after initially missing weight for Saturday's UFC event at Bell Arena in Denver.

Tracy Cortez took it to the next level to make weight for her fight with Rose Namajunas at the Bell Arena in Denver, Colo. as she cut her hair. The athletes competing on the fight card officially weighed in on Friday in 'The Mile High City.'

The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and the rising Tracy Cortez. Namajunas (12-6) enters the fight ranked sixth in the women's 125-pound weight class. Cortez (11-1) will enter the octagon ranked 11th.

With a win, Namajunas expects to put herself in title contention and give herself the opportunity to become a two-division UFC champion. Cortez hopes to leapfrog several fighters in the division with a win over "Thug."

Namajunas officially weighed in at 124.75 pounds. Cortez was the next to last fighter to step on the scale. She weighed 127 clothed and 126.5 after disrobing. She was given an additional hour to cut the half-pound. Moments later Cortez returned the scale, cut off her hair and made the 126-pound limit.

UFC Denver Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rose Namajunas (124.75) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)*

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Drew Dober (155) vs. Jean Silva (155)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Ange Loosa (170)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m, ET)

Joshua Van (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs. Fatima Kline (125)

Montel Jackson (135) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (135)

Luana Santos (125) vs. Mariya Agapova (125)

Josh Fremd (186) vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)

Evan Elder (170) vs. Darrius Flowers (170)

*Tracy Cortez missed weight on her first attempt.