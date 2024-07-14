Skip to main content

UFC Denver Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following the fights at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the big winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

The famed octagon was at the Ball Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday for UFC on ESPN: Namajunas vs. Cortez.  The event was headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.  

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez Post-Fight Press Conference

