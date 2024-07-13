The UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez live results from Ball Arena begin at 7 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The octagon is at Bell Arena in Denver, Colorado for tonight's UFC on ESPN: Namajunas vs. Cortez fight card. The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas (12-6) enters the fight ranked sixth in the women's 125-pound weight class. Cortez (11-1) will enter the octagon ranked 11th and riding an 11-fight winning streak.

UFC Start Times:

Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Preliminary Card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez Results and Analytics

UFC Denver Official Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rose Namajunas def. Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Muslim Salikhov def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Jean Silva def. Drew Dober via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 1:28, Round 3

Gabriel Bonfim def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Julian Erosa def. Christian Rodriguez via submisison (guillotine choke) at 4:49, Round 1

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage (ruled a No Contest after accidental elbows to the back of the head)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m, ET)