UFC Denver Live Results: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
The octagon is at Bell Arena in Denver, Colorado for tonight's UFC on ESPN: Namajunas vs. Cortez fight card. The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.
Namajunas (12-6) enters the fight ranked sixth in the women's 125-pound weight class. Cortez (11-1) will enter the octagon ranked 11th and riding an 11-fight winning streak.
UFC Start Times:
- Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+
- Preliminary Card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+
UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez Results and Analytics
UFC Denver Official Results
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Rose Namajunas def. Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Muslim Salikhov def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jean Silva def. Drew Dober via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 1:28, Round 3
- Gabriel Bonfim def. Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Julian Erosa def. Christian Rodriguez via submisison (guillotine choke) at 4:49, Round 1
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage (ruled a No Contest after accidental elbows to the back of the head)
Preliminary Card (7 p.m, ET)
- Charles Johnson def. Joshua Van via TKO (punches) at 0:18, Round 3
- Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Fatima Kline via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Montel Jackson def. Da'Mon Blackshear via KO (punch) at 0:18, Round 1
- Luana Santos def. Mariya Agapova via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27, Round 1
- Andre Petroski def. Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Evan Elder def. Darrius Flowers via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:43, Round 2