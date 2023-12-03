Check out the UFC Austin photo gallery showcasing the fights that took place on Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and featured a 12-bout fight card.

UFC Austin photo gallery showcases the great fights that took place on Saturday in Austin, Texas and featured a 12-bout fight card headlined by a lightweight match between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan. Both men were calling for a title shot with a win on Saturday.

Dariush was coming off a loss to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira while Tsarukyan entered the bout coming off back-to-back wins.

In the co-main event, Bobby Green took on late replacement Jalin Turner. He was originally scheduled to take on Dan Hooker, but Hooker suffered a broken arm during training and was forced out of the fight.

The event also featured former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on eighth-ranked bantamweight Rob Font in a bantamweight bout. Figueiredo is still ranked second in the flyweight division.

Fan favorite Clay Guida took on Joaquim Silva and Kelvin Gastelum faced Sean Brady in a welterweight clash, among other fights.

The event also featured former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the bantamweight division after a one-fight sting as a flyweight. She took on Julia Avila in the featured fight on the preliminary card.

The event marked the fifth time the fight promotion has held an event in Austin.