UFC Austin: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan Photo Gallery

Check out the UFC Austin photo gallery showcasing the fights that took place on Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and featured a 12-bout fight card.

UFC Austin photo gallery showcases the great fights that took place on Saturday in Austin, Texas and featured a 12-bout fight card headlined by a lightweight match between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan.  Both men were calling for a title shot with a win on Saturday. 

Dariush was coming off a loss to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira while Tsarukyan entered the bout coming off back-to-back wins. 

In the co-main event, Bobby Green took on late replacement Jalin Turner. He was originally scheduled to take on Dan Hooker, but Hooker suffered a broken arm during training and was forced out of the fight. 

The event also featured former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on eighth-ranked bantamweight Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.  Figueiredo is still ranked second in the flyweight division. 

Fan favorite Clay Guida took on Joaquim Silva and Kelvin Gastelum faced Sean Brady in a welterweight clash, among other fights. 

The event also featured former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the bantamweight division after a one-fight sting as a flyweight.  She took on Julia Avila in the featured fight on the preliminary card.  

The event marked the fifth time the fight promotion has held an event in Austin.  

UFC Austin Photo Gallery

UFC Austin Photo Gallery | UFC on ESPN 52
23-Miesha-Tate-vs-Julia-Avila-UFC-Austin
45
Gallery
45 Images
