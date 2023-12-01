Skip to main content

UFC Austin Official Weigh-in Results: All fighters make weight

The athletes competing on the UFC Austin fight card this weekend officially weighed in on Friday.

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Austin fight card officially weighed in on Friday.  A lightweight bout between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan headline the fight card.

The preliminary card bout between featherweights Melquizael Costa and Steve Garcia was cancelled before the weigh-ins began due to Garcia falling ill.  

The event takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and features a 13-bout fight card.  

UFC Austin Official Weigh-in Results 

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)
  • Bobby Green (155) vs. Jalin Turner (156)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (135) vs. Rob Font (135)
  • Sean Brady (170) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (170)
  • Clay Guida (154) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)
  • Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)
  • Cody Brundage (185) vs. Zach Reese (185)
  • Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)
  • Melquizael Costa () vs. Steve Garcia () - fight cancelled 
  • Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)
  • Jared Gooden (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)
  • Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)
