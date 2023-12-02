The UFC Austin live results begin at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2 on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC Austin live results begin at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2 on MMAWeekly.com. The event takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The fight card is headlined by a lightweight bout between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

Click on the fight below in the UFC Austin live results section, then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC Austin Official Results

Main card

Arman Tsarukyan def. Beneil Dariush via KO (punches at 1:04, Round 1

Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via knockout (punches) at 2:49, Round 1

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Rob Font via Unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kumura) at 1:13, Round 3

Joaquim Silva def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dustin Stoltzfus def Punahele Soriano vai submission (rear-naked choke at 4:10, Round 2

Preliminary card