UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo Gallery

Take a look at the photos from the UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in from Friday in Austin, Texas.

The UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in took place on Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas.

Lightweights Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headline the fight card. Dariush (25-5-1) is ranked fourth in the 155-pound division while Tsarukyan (20-3) is ranked eighth. Both men are calling for a title shot with a win on Saturday.

Dariush is coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira while Tsarukyan enters the bout coming off back-to-back wins.

In the co-main event, Bobby Green takes on late replacement Jalin Turner. He was originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker, but Hooker suffered a broken arm during training and was forced out of the fight.

The fight card also features a bout between former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Rob Font. Figueiredo is ranked second in the 125-pound division.

Other notable fighters on the UFC Austin fight card include former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returning to the bantamweight division after a one-fight stint in the flyweight division. She takes on Julia Avila. Fan favorite Clay Guida takes on Joaquim Silva. Kelvin Gastelum faces Sean Brady, among other fights.

The event takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It marks the fifth time the fight promotion has hosted an event in Austin.

UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in Gallery