On Friday afternoon, in Austin, Texas, the fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Austin fight card participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in.

In front of an audience of fans and media, the fighters stepped on the scales and faced off with their opponents.

Lightweights Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headline the 13-bout fight card. The event takes place at the Moody Center. The event marks the fifth time the fight promotion has held an event in Austin.

UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in

Saturday's main card begins at 7 p.m. ET while the preliminary fight card begins at 4 p.m. ET.