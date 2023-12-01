Skip to main content

UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in

The fighters competing on the UFC Austin fight card this Saturday participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas.

In front of an audience of fans and media, the fighters stepped on the scales and faced off with their opponents.  

Lightweights Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headline the 13-bout fight card.  The event takes place at the Moody Center.  The event marks the fifth time the fight promotion has held an event in Austin.  

Saturday's main card begins at 7 p.m. ET while the preliminary fight card begins at 4 p.m. ET.  
