Skip to main content

UFC 311: Weigh-In Results and Video - Arman Tsarukyan injured

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card in Inglewood, Calif. officially weighed in on Friday.  

The event features two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) takes on top contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch.

Tsarukyan and Makhachev first fought in July 2019. It was Tsarukyan's octagon debut while Makhachev had six fights in the organization under his belt. Makhachev defeated the Georgian via unanimous decision and six fights later he'd be the UFC 155-pound champion. The stakes are higher the second go-around.

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) puts his title on the line in the co-main event against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

UFC 311 Weigh-in Video

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UFC 311 Official Weigh-in Results

  • Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (did not weigh in) 
  • Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)
  • Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)
  • Beneil Dariush (155) vs. Renato Moicano (155)
  • Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)
  • Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233)
  • Billy Elekana (200) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5)
  • Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Azamat Bekoev (185) vs. Zach Reese (185.5)
  • Ailin Perez (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)
  • Muin Gafurov (136) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135.5)
  • Bernardo Sopaj (135) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)
  • Clayton Carpenter (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)
Paddy Pimblett chokes out Denis Frimpong
News

Paddy Pimblett refuses to let go of choke on fighter, chaos erupts

Paddy Pimblett decided to hold a choke after finally getting his hands on fellow MMA fighter Denis Frimpong.

By Joshua Ryan
ufc311postpresser-1600
News

UFC 311 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following tonight's UFC 311 fights in Inglewood, Calif., the winners will answer questions during the post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain
Islam Makhachev
News

Islam Makhachev submits Renato Moicano in UFC 311 main event

UFC 311 was headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

By Jeff Cain