UFC 311: Weigh-In Results and Video - Arman Tsarukyan injured

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card in Inglewood, Calif. officially weighed in on Friday.

The event features two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) takes on top contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch.

Tsarukyan and Makhachev first fought in July 2019. It was Tsarukyan's octagon debut while Makhachev had six fights in the organization under his belt. Makhachev defeated the Georgian via unanimous decision and six fights later he'd be the UFC 155-pound champion. The stakes are higher the second go-around.

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) puts his title on the line in the co-main event against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

UFC 311 Weigh-in Video

UFC 311 Official Weigh-in Results

Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (did not weigh in)

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)

Beneil Dariush (155) vs. Renato Moicano (155)

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)

Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233)

Billy Elekana (200) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205.5)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)