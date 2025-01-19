Following tonight's UFC 311 fights in Inglewood, Calif., the winners will answer questions during the post-fight press conference.

UFC 311 took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday and was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev faced late replacement Renato Moicano.

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili put his title on the line in the co-main event against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC 311 Post-Fight Press Conference Video