The UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference streams live on MMAWeekly at 9 p.m. ET.

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and is headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili faces the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in his first title defense.

UFC 311 Pre-Fight Press Conference