Skip to main content

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference streams live on MMAWeekly at 9 p.m. ET.

The UFC 311 Pre-fight Press Conference begins at 9 p.m. ET streaming live from California.  

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and is headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili faces the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in his first title defense. 

UFC 311 Pre-Fight Press Conference 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
darren-till-espn-750
News

Darren Till addresses cheating allegations ahead of boxing return

Darren Till's return to boxing is being overshadowed by recent cheating allegations, forcing the UFC veteran to respond.

By Joshua Ryan
UFC311-CW-1600
News

UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

By Jeff Cain
Gavin Newsom Renato Moicano
News

Renato Moicano hits out at Gavin Newsom over LA wildfires

Renato Moicano didn't hold back when talking about Gavin Newsom amid the LA wildfires.

By Joshua Ryan