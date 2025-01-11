UFC 311 Countdown previews two title fights that headline the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2025.

The first UFC pay-per-view event of 2025 features two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) takes on top contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch.

Tsarukyan and Makhachev first fought in July 2019. It was Tsarukyan's octagon debut while Makhachev had six fights in the organization under his belt. Makhachev defeated the Georgian via unanimous decision and six fights later he'd be the UFC 155-pound champion. The stakes are higher the second go-around.

Featherweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) puts his title on the line in the co-main event against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Countdown - Full Episode