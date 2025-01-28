UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano Slow Motion Highlights

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano in slow motion on the latest edition of 'Fight Motion.'

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2025 took place last weekend with UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The event was headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Islam Makhachev and late replacement Renato Moicano.

Makhachev was originally slated to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, but Tsarukyan was forced out of the fight the day before the event. Moicano, who was scheduled to face Beneil Dariush on the fight card, stepped into the main event while Dariush was pushed to a later date.

Makhachev won the fight via submission in the first round solidifying his position atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

The co-main event featured bantamweight champion Merab Devalishvili handing Umar Nurmagomedov his fight career loss. In other action, a clash between former light heavyweight titleholders Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill ended with Hill on the canvas. Check out the UFC 311 slow motion highlights below.

UFC 311 Slow Motion Highlights