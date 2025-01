UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicana Live Results

The UFC 311 live results from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., begin at 6 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The first UFC event of 2025 kicks off today in Inglewood, Calif. and features two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) faces late replacement Renato Moicano (20-5-1). Makhachev was originally slated to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, but Tsarukyan was forced out of the fight earlier on Friday due to. a back injury.

Featherweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) puts his title on the line in the co-main event against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

Start Times:

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view

Preliminary card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNews/Disney+

Early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

UFC 311 Results and Analytics

UFC 311 Official Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/Disney+, 8 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Payton Talbott

Azamat Bekoev vs. Zach Reese

Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)