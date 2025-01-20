Check out the highlights from the UFC 311 main event lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

UFC 311 took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday and was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev faced late replacement Renato Moicano.

Makhachev was originally slated to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, but Tsarukyan was forced out of the fight the day before the event due to a back injury.

Moicano was scheduled to face Beneil Dariush but stepped in to replace Tsarukyan while Dariush was removed from the fight card. Makhachev solidified his position at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings finishing Moicano in the first round.

UFC 311 Highlights: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano