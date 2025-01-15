UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 2: 'New year, new me, same sh*t'
On the second episode of UFC 311 Embedded, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili watches the fights with his neighbor Aljamain Sterling; Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov have dinner; Renato Moicano trains with his family; Arman Tsarukyan has lunch; Kevin Holland has BJJ training.
UFC 311 takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calf., and is headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Makhachev and challenger Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, bantamweight titleholder Dvalishvili faces the undefeated Nurmagomedov in his first title defense.