UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 2: 'New year, new me, same sh*t'

The second episode of UFC 311 Embedded was released on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view event.

On the second episode of UFC 311 Embedded, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili watches the fights with his neighbor Aljamain Sterling; Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov have dinner; Renato Moicano trains with his family; Arman Tsarukyan has lunch; Kevin Holland has BJJ training.

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calf., and is headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Makhachev and challenger Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, bantamweight titleholder Dvalishvili faces the undefeated Nurmagomedov in his first title defense.

UFC 311 Embedded - Episode 2 

