UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 1: 'All the hard work is finshed'

The first episode of UFC 311 Embedded dropped on Monday ahead of the fight promotion's first pay-per-view event of 2025.

On the first episode of UFC 311 Embedded, Kevin Holland checks out a rodeo; Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush prepare for their matchup; Champion Merab Dvalishvili and Jiri Prochazka go to the Raiders game; Arman Tsarukyan flies to Los Angeles; Jamahal Hill hits mits; Champion Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov train for their title fights.

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calf., and is headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Makhachev and challenger Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, bantamweight titleholder Dvalishvili faces the undefeated Nurmagomedov in his first title defense.

UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 1