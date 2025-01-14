Skip to main content

UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 1: 'All the hard work is finshed'

The first episode of UFC 311 Embedded dropped on Monday ahead of the fight promotion's first pay-per-view event of 2025.

On the first episode of UFC 311 Embedded, Kevin Holland checks out a rodeo; Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush prepare for their matchup; Champion Merab Dvalishvili and Jiri Prochazka go to the Raiders game; Arman Tsarukyan flies to Los Angeles; Jamahal Hill hits mits; Champion Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov train for their title fights.

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calf., and is headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Makhachev and challenger Tsarukyan.  In the co-main event, bantamweight titleholder Dvalishvili faces the undefeated Nurmagomedov in his first title defense.  

UFC 311 Embedded, Episode 1

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov
News

Coach: 'Khabib Nurmagomedov was racially profiled'

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez believes the Russia was 'racially profiled' by Frontier Airlines flight attendants.

By Jeff Cain
khabib-nurmagomedov-ufc294embedded2-1600
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov releases statement on airplane incident

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov released a statement no being removed from an airplane.

By Jeff Cain
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
News

Tom Aspinall provides update on Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall has shared further information about how close the Jon Jones fight is from confirmation.

By Joshua Ryan