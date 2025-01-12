Skip to main content

UFC 311 Countdown: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC 311 Countdown looks at the UFC 311 co-main event between bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) puts his title on the line in the UFC 311 co-main event against undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

Dvalishvili captured the 135-pound championship by defeating Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 in September.  The UFC 311 title fight against Nurmagomedov will be his first title defense.  UFC 311 Countdown previews the bantamweight title bout.  

UFC 311 Countdown: Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov 

