UFC 311 Countdown: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

UFC 311 Countdown previews two title fights, as lightweight king Islam Makhachev looks to defend his crown against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch.

The lightweight title will be on the line in the UFC 311 main event on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, California. Champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) takes on second-ranked Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch.

The two first fought at UFC Fight Night 149 in April 2019. Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision and the bout earned 'Fight of the Night' honors. It was Tsarukyan's promotional debut.

Since the loss to Makhachev, Tsarukyan went on to win nine of his next ten fights. He'll enter the title bout riding a four-fight winning streak including knocking out Beneil Dariush in 64 seconds and defeating Oliveira to earn the UFC 311 title shot.

UFC 311 Countdown: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2