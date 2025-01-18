Skip to main content

UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

UFC 311 takes place on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif. and features two world title bouts.  In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) faces late replacement Renato Moicano (20-5-1).  Makhachev was originally slated to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, but Tsarukyan was forced out of the fight earlier on Friday due to. a back injury. 

Featherweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) puts his title on the line in the co-main event against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

On Friday, the fighters participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in at the Intuit Dome.  

UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

