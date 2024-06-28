UFC 303 Weigh-in Results and Video: One Fighter Misses Weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 303 pay-per-view event officially weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC 303 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday in "Sin City."

The event is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout.

The event was expected to be headlined by Conor McGregor's octagon return against Michael Chandler but McGregor was forced out due to a toe injury. Once McGregor fell out of the event, the fight card went through a major transformation. The first fighter is expected to step on the scale at Noon ET.

UFC 303 Official Weigh-In Video

UFC 303 Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN PPV

Alex Pereira (204.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)

Brian Ortega (155) vs. Diego Lopes (155)

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)

Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)

Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Michael Page (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)

Charles Jourdain (146) vs. Jean Silva (147.5)*

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

Ricky Simon (136) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)

*Jean Silva missed weight by 1.5 pounds for his featherweight bout