Skip to main content

UFC 303 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs

Following Thursday's UFC 3903 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Las Vegas, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents for the first time.

The UFC 303 Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  The entire main card participated in the promotional event and faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's fights.  

UFC 303 is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout.  

UFC 303 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan