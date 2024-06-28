Following Thursday's UFC 3903 Pre-Fight Press Conference in Las Vegas, the main card fighters faced off with their opponents for the first time.

The UFC 303 Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The entire main card participated in the promotional event and faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's fights.

UFC 303 is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout.

UFC 303 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs