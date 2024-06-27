 UFC 303 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The event is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout.

The event was expected to be headlined by Conor McGregor's octagon return against Michael Chandler but McGregor was forced out due to a toe injury. Once McGregor fell out of the event, the fight card went through a major transformation.

