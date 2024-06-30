Skip to main content

UFC 303: Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following Saturday's UFC 303 fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners and marquee names answered questions from the media.

The event is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

UFC 303 Post-Fight Press Conference

