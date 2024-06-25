Skip to main content

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Countdown - Full Episode

UFC 303 Countdown previews a rematch for the light heavyweight title, as current king Alex Pereira, takes former champion Jiri Prochazka.

UFC 303 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  The event was expected to be headlined by Conor McGregor's octagon return against Michael Chandler but McGregor was forced out due to a toe injury.  Once McGregor fell out of the event, the fight card went through a major transformation.  

