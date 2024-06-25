UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Countdown - Full Episode

UFC 303 Countdown previews a rematch for the light heavyweight title, as current king Alex Pereira, takes former champion Jiri Prochazka.

UFC 303 Countdown previews a rematch for the light heavyweight title, as current king Alex Pereira, faces former champion Jiri Prochazka. Plus, UK striking phenom Michael “Venom” Page battles Ireland’s rising star, Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

UFC 303 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event was expected to be headlined by Conor McGregor's octagon return against Michael Chandler but McGregor was forced out due to a toe injury. Once McGregor fell out of the event, the fight card went through a major transformation.

UFC 303 Countdown - Full Episode