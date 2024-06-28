UFC 303 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 303 fight card officially weighed in on Friday, including the main event fighters.

UFC 303 main event fighters, middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka, officially weighed in on Friday ahead of the championship rematch. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout.

Pereira tipped the scales at 204.5 pounds. Prochazka was one of the final fights to weigh-in. He officially came in at the same weight, 204.5 pounds.

UFC 303 Main Event Weigh-In Videos