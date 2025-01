UFC 303 Countdown previews a rematch for the light heavyweight title, as current king Alex Pereira, faces former champion Jiri Prochazka.

When Conor McGregor dropped out of UFC 303 due to a toe injury, the fight promotion quickly booked a new main event. The headlining spot was filled with a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

The two first fought at UFC 295 in November 2023 for the vacant title. Late in the second round, Pereira finished Prochazka to capture the 205-pound title.