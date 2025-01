The UFC 303 early preliminary fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas begins at 6 p.m. ET. The event is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout. They run it back at the top of the ticket tonight.

UFC 303 Start Times:

Early Preliminary Card begins at 6 p.m. ET

Preliminary Card begins at 8 p.m. ET

Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET

UFC 303 Live Results and Analytics

UFC 303 Official Results

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN PPV

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka via KO (head kick and punches) at 0:13, Round 2

Diego Lopes def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roman Dolidze def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva via TKO (doctor stoppage, cut) at 1:58, Round 2

Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joe Pyfer def. Marc-Andre Barriault via KO (punches) at 1:25, Round 1

Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson via split (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain via KO (punch) at 1:22, Round 2

Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri via KO (punches) at 0:19, Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)