UFC 303 Embedded, Episode 1: 'Bringing the perfect storm into the cage'

The first episode of UFC 303 Embedded dropped on Monday and follows the fighters as they ready during fight week.

On the first episode of UFC 303 Embedded, Jiri Prochazka lands in Vegas; Anthony Smith gets a new opponent. Cub Swanson has family time; Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes seize opportunities. Michael “Venom” Page shows off his restaurant, and champ Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira.

UFC 303 takes place on Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A light heavyweight rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka headline the fight card.

UFC 303 Embedded, Episode 1