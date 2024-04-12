Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Kayla Harrison makes her octagon debut at UFC 300 on Saturday against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

On Friday, both women officially weighed in. Both women tipped the scales at 136 pounds ahead of Saturday's showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 300 Weigh-In Video: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison