UFC 300 Weigh-In Video: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Kayla Harrison makes her octagon debut at UFC 300 on Saturday against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will welcome two-time Olympic Gold medalist and former PFL lightweight titleholder Kayla Harrison to the octagon at UFC 300 on Saturday.  

On Friday, both women officially weighed in.  Both women tipped the scales at 136 pounds ahead of Saturday's showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  

