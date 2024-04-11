UFC 300 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC 300: Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Las Vegas at 5pm ET / 2pm PT featuring the entire fight card.

The entire UFC 300 fight card will participate in Thursday's Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Las Vegas.

The event takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts. The middleweight title is on the line in the fight card's main event between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Zhang Weili puts her title on the line against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the fight card, lightweight contender Justin Gaethje puts the symbolic "BMF" belt up against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

