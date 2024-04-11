Skip to main content

UFC 300 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC 300: Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Las Vegas at 5pm ET / 2pm PT featuring the entire fight card.

The entire UFC 300 fight card will participate in Thursday's Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Las Vegas.  

The event takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts.  The middleweight title is on the line in the fight card's main event between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Zhang Weili puts her title on the line against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the fight card, lightweight contender Justin Gaethje puts the symbolic "BMF" belt up against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.  

UFC 300 Pre-Fight Press Conference 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
nate-diaz-boxingpresser-1600
News

Nate Diaz knocks Paul Brothers over Conor McGregor altercation

Nate Diaz took aim at Jake and Logan Paul for their confrontation with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
News

Conor McGregor in tense altercation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul | VIDEO

Conor McGregor was involved in an intense confrontation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

By Joshua Ryan
Conor McGregor
News

Conor McGregor reveals UFC shut down Logan Paul boxing match

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says UFC shut down his intentions of boxing Logan Paul.

By Jeff Cain