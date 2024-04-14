UFC 300 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following the UFC 300 fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners will field questions from the media.

Following tonight's historic UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

The event was headlined by two world title bouts. The middleweight title was on the line in the fight card's main event between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill.

In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against Yan Xiaonan. Also on the fight card, lightweight contender Justin Gaethje put the symbolic "BMF" belt up against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

UFC 300 Post-Fight Press Conference