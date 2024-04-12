Skip to main content

UFC 300 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC 300 official weigh-in took place on Friday morning in Las Vegas.  The main event fighters, champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill, officially made weight.  

Hill weighed in at 205 pounds.  Pereira was the final fighter to step on the scales and also weighed 205 pounds.  

UFC 300 Main Event Weigh-In Video

