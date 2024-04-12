UFC 300 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC 300 main event fighters, champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill, officially made weight on Friday.

Hill weighed in at 205 pounds. Pereira was the final fighter to step on the scales and also weighed 205 pounds.

UFC 300 Main Event Weigh-In Video