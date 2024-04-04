Skip to main content

UFC 300 Countdown Video - Full Episode

UFC 300 Countdown previews a Light-Heavyweight title match between champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill and other main card bouts.

UFC 300 Countdown previews a Light-Heavyweight title match between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill. Plus, a women's Strawweight title fight between champion Zhang Weili and Xiaonan Yan

Lightweight Justin Geathje looks to defend his BMF title against Max Holloway.  The fight card also features the top lightweight contender Charles Oliveira taking on fourth-ranked Arman Tsarukyan.  Rising undefeated middleweight star Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage.  

Even the preliminary UFC 300 fight card is stacked.  A light heavyweight bout between fifth-ranked Aleksandar Rakic and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka is the featured preliminary card fight.    

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling makes his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar.  Two-time Olympic Gold medalist and former PFL standout Kayla Harrison makes her octagon debut against former champion Holly Holm.   

