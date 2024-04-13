Women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her title on the line in the UFC 300 co-main event against Yan Xiaonan.

In the second to two world title fights at the top of the UFC 300 fight card, strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her title on the line against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

On Friday, the two faced off during the event's ceremonial weigh-in ahead of Saturday's showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan