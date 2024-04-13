Skip to main content

UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 main event fighters, middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill faced off at the ceremonial weigh-in.

The UFC 300 main event fighters, middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill faced off following Friday's UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In.

Hill will attempt to win back the title he was forced to relinquish due to injury.  It'll be Pereira's first title defense.  

UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

