The UFC 300 main event fighters, middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill faced off following Friday's UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In.

Hill will attempt to win back the title he was forced to relinquish due to injury. It'll be Pereira's first title defense.

UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill