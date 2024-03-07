Skip to main content

UFC 299 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

The main card fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 299 fight card participated in the event's pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

UFC 299 takes place on Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., and featured a bantamweight title fight between champion Sean O'Malley and familiar foe Marlon "Chito" Vera in the main event.  

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis.  Michael "Venom" Page makes his promotional debut in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, and more.  

See what the fighters had to say out their upcoming bouts and watch them face-off with their opponents.

UFC 299 Pre-Fight Press Conference

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan
usyk-fury2-ppresser-1600
News

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the Usyk vs. Fury 2 fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain