UFC 299 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video
UFC 299 takes place on Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., and featured a bantamweight title fight between champion Sean O'Malley and familiar foe Marlon "Chito" Vera in the main event.
In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis. Michael "Venom" Page makes his promotional debut in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, and more.
See what the fighters had to say out their upcoming bouts and watch them face-off with their opponents.