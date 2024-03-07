UFC 299 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

The main card fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 299 fight card participated in the event's pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

UFC 299 takes place on Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., and featured a bantamweight title fight between champion Sean O'Malley and familiar foe Marlon "Chito" Vera in the main event.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis. Michael "Venom" Page makes his promotional debut in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, and more.

See what the fighters had to say out their upcoming bouts and watch them face-off with their opponents.

UFC 299 Pre-Fight Press Conference